Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RUN, WMT, UBER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN), where a total of 53,867 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.4% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 9,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 953,800 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 137,475 contracts, representing approximately 13.7 million underlying shares or approximately 112.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 18,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 303,025 contracts, representing approximately 30.3 million underlying shares or approximately 93.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 24,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RUN options, WMT options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

