Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OSTK, FLNG, GES

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK), where a total of 34,481 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 223.5% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 16,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) options are showing a volume of 5,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 546,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144.3% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 378,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,400 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) saw options trading volume of 8,246 contracts, representing approximately 824,600 underlying shares or approximately 138.9% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 593,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,700 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OSTK options, FLNG options, or GES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

