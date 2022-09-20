Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MRTN, CSTM, AKAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN), where a total of 4,815 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 481,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.7% of MRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 473,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,600 underlying shares of MRTN. Below is a chart showing MRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) options are showing a volume of 6,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 622,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.9% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 655,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 10,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,100 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRTN options, CSTM options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.