Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MRTN, CSTM, AKAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN), where a total of 4,815 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 481,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.7% of MRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 473,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,600 underlying shares of MRTN. Below is a chart showing MRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) options are showing a volume of 6,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 622,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.9% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 655,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 10,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,100 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

