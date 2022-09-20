Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ILMN, LUV, AHT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), where a total volume of 6,365 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 636,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,800 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 22,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,600 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (Symbol: AHT) saw options trading volume of 2,101 contracts, representing approximately 210,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of AHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 507,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,600 underlying shares of AHT. Below is a chart showing AHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ILMN options, LUV options, or AHT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
