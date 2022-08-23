Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ICPT, IPI, ORCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ICPT), where a total volume of 7,148 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 714,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58% of ICPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,600 underlying shares of ICPT. Below is a chart showing ICPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Intrepid Potash Inc (Symbol: IPI) saw options trading volume of 1,507 contracts, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of IPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 271,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,600 underlying shares of IPI. Below is a chart showing IPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 29,843 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 7,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 777,800 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ICPT options, IPI options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
