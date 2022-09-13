Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GH, OPRX, SGRY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH), where a total volume of 5,594 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 559,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.5% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 771,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,200 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX) options are showing a volume of 1,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 176,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY) options are showing a volume of 3,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 301,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of SGRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of SGRY. Below is a chart showing SGRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
