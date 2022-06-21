Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DVA, AZO, DVN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total of 7,317 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 731,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.3% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 934,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,800 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,312 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 131,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2900 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,100 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2900 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 73,203 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 22,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

