News & Insights

Markets
VAC

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VAC, GME, HD

October 05, 2023 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), where a total volume of 5,781 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 578,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.3% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,400 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 40,670 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 108.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 754,100 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 30,029 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 106.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 9,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 911,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VAC options, GME options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Best Closed End Funds
 Institutional Holders of SNBR
 Institutional Holders of PIFI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VAC
GME
HD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.