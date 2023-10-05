Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VAC, GME, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), where a total volume of 5,781 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 578,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.3% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,400 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 40,670 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 108.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 754,100 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 30,029 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 106.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 9,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 911,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:
