Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, HEI, TRN

November 16, 2023 — 03:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total volume of 12,229 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) options are showing a volume of 1,479 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 147,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 274,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN) options are showing a volume of 2,169 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 216,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of TRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 403,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of TRN. Below is a chart showing TRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

