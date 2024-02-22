Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, PRG, GSHD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.7 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 172.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 156.2% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 110.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 171,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG) saw options trading volume of 6,119 contracts, representing approximately 611,900 underlying shares or approximately 135.4% of PRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 451,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of PRG. Below is a chart showing PRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goosehead Insurance Inc (Symbol: GSHD) options are showing a volume of 2,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 237,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.3% of GSHD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 204,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,000 underlying shares of GSHD. Below is a chart showing GSHD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

