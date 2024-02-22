Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: THRM, GE, PFE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gentherm Inc (Symbol: THRM), where a total volume of 860 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 86,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of THRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 197,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,100 underlying shares of THRM. Below is a chart showing THRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 23,974 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 194,052 contracts, representing approximately 19.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 20,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

