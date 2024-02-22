News & Insights

Markets
THRM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: THRM, GE, PFE

February 22, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gentherm Inc (Symbol: THRM), where a total volume of 860 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 86,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of THRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 197,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,100 underlying shares of THRM. Below is a chart showing THRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 23,974 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 194,052 contracts, representing approximately 19.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 20,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for THRM options, GE options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CDx3 Weekly Preferred Stock Newsletter
 IWF YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of STZC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THRM
GE
PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.