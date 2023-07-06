Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TFIN, DASH, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Triumph Financial Inc (Symbol: TFIN), where a total volume of 1,000 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 100,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of TFIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of TFIN. Below is a chart showing TFIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 17,507 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,100 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 415,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 41.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 23,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

