News & Insights

Markets
TEAM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TEAM, ADSK, RRR

October 26, 2023 — 04:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM), where a total volume of 6,462 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 646,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 1,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,200 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 4,855 contracts, representing approximately 485,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,100 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR) options are showing a volume of 2,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of RRR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 446,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of RRR. Below is a chart showing RRR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TEAM options, ADSK options, or RRR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 IHS Insider Buying
 PVSA Videos
 BSD Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEAM
ADSK
RRR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.