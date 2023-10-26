Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TEAM, ADSK, RRR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM), where a total volume of 6,462 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 646,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 1,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,200 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 4,855 contracts, representing approximately 485,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,100 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR) options are showing a volume of 2,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of RRR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 446,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of RRR. Below is a chart showing RRR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

