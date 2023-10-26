Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TEAM, ADSK, RRR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM), where a total volume of 6,462 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 646,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 1,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,200 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 4,855 contracts, representing approximately 485,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,100 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR) options are showing a volume of 2,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of RRR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 446,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of RRR. Below is a chart showing RRR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TEAM options, ADSK options, or RRR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: IHS Insider Buying
PVSA Videos
BSD Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.