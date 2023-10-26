Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SPSC, PEGA, PI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SPS Commerce, Inc. (Symbol: SPSC), where a total volume of 1,033 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 103,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.2% of SPSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,200 underlying shares of SPSC. Below is a chart showing SPSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA) saw options trading volume of 1,497 contracts, representing approximately 149,700 underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of PEGA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 208,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,000 underlying shares of PEGA. Below is a chart showing PEGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Impinj Inc (Symbol: PI) saw options trading volume of 3,033 contracts, representing approximately 303,300 underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of PI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 425,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,500 underlying shares of PI. Below is a chart showing PI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPSC options, PEGA options, or PI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
