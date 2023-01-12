Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SLB, ISEE, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), where a total volume of 38,121 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.2% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 7,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,600 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

IVERIC bio Inc (Symbol: ISEE) options are showing a volume of 8,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 855,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of ISEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,200 underlying shares of ISEE. Below is a chart showing ISEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 16,848 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

