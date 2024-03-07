Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RTX, HAL, FCN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total of 29,137 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 20,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) options are showing a volume of 27,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 11,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And FTI Consulting Inc. (Symbol: FCN) options are showing a volume of 1,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 103,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of FCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,600 underlying shares of FCN. Below is a chart showing FCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RTX options, HAL options, or FCN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.