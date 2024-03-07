Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RTX, HAL, FCN

Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) options are showing a volume of 27,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 11,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
And FTI Consulting Inc. (Symbol: FCN) options are showing a volume of 1,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 103,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of FCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,600 underlying shares of FCN. Below is a chart showing FCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RTX options, HAL options, or FCN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
