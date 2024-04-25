News & Insights

Markets
RMD

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RMD, MDXG, XOM

April 25, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD), where a total volume of 5,489 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 548,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of RMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,800 underlying shares of RMD. Below is a chart showing RMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

MiMedx Group Inc (Symbol: MDXG) options are showing a volume of 4,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 420,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of MDXG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 811,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,500 underlying shares of MDXG. Below is a chart showing MDXG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 85,069 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 6,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 666,900 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RMD options, MDXG options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DGRO Average Annual Return
 Institutional Holders of GILT
 UYG Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RMD
MDXG
XOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.