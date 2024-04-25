Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RMD, MDXG, XOM

MiMedx Group Inc (Symbol: MDXG) options are showing a volume of 4,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 420,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of MDXG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 811,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,500 underlying shares of MDXG. Below is a chart showing MDXG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 85,069 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 6,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 666,900 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:
