Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RMD, MDXG, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD), where a total volume of 5,489 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 548,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of RMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 1,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,800 underlying shares of RMD. Below is a chart showing RMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

MiMedx Group Inc (Symbol: MDXG) options are showing a volume of 4,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 420,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of MDXG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 811,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,500 underlying shares of MDXG. Below is a chart showing MDXG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 85,069 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 6,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 666,900 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RMD options, MDXG options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.