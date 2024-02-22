Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OXY, RUN, TNK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 56,321 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 7,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,100 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:
Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 70,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,400 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) options are showing a volume of 2,497 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 249,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 478,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,600 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
