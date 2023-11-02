Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OKTA, PINC, CMRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 20,338 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.2% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 3,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,400 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC) options are showing a volume of 5,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 530,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of PINC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 843,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,200 underlying shares of PINC. Below is a chart showing PINC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) options are showing a volume of 2,988 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 298,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, PINC options, or CMRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.