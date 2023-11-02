Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OKTA, PINC, CMRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 20,338 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.2% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 3,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,400 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC) options are showing a volume of 5,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 530,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of PINC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 843,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,200 underlying shares of PINC. Below is a chart showing PINC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) options are showing a volume of 2,988 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 298,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, PINC options, or CMRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying
FXD Options Chain
Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding Bunge
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.