News & Insights

Markets
OCUL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OCUL, SBUX, TNDM

February 22, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (Symbol: OCUL), where a total volume of 9,655 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 965,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59% of OCUL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,400 underlying shares of OCUL. Below is a chart showing OCUL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 62,119 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 8,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 835,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) saw options trading volume of 6,766 contracts, representing approximately 676,600 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,400 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OCUL options, SBUX options, or TNDM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 RUS Split History
 SHW Dividend History
 DLX shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OCUL
SBUX
TNDM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.