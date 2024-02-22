Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OCUL, SBUX, TNDM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (Symbol: OCUL), where a total volume of 9,655 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 965,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59% of OCUL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,400 underlying shares of OCUL. Below is a chart showing OCUL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 62,119 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 8,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 835,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) saw options trading volume of 6,766 contracts, representing approximately 676,600 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,400 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OCUL options, SBUX options, or TNDM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.