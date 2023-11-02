Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSTR, RGR, LMND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 30,580 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 403.2% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 758,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 1,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,400 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) options are showing a volume of 2,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 283,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 262.3% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 108,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 29,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 253.8% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 1,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,900 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, RGR options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Earnings Surprises
Funds Holding APOP
PBYI Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.