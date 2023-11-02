Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSTR, RGR, LMND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 30,580 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 403.2% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 758,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 1,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,400 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) options are showing a volume of 2,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 283,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 262.3% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 108,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 29,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 253.8% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 1,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,900 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, RGR options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

