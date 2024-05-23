Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSTR, INTU, PAGS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 13,896 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.8% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1700 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024 , with 1,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 9,818 contracts, representing approximately 981,800 underlying shares or approximately 96.6% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $630 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,000 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

And PagSeguro Digital Ltd (Symbol: PAGS) saw options trading volume of 22,205 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 95.3% of PAGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 11,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PAGS. Below is a chart showing PAGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, INTU options, or PAGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.