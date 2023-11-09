Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRVL, DIOD, EXPE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total volume of 41,074 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.3% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 9,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 956,100 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Diodes, Inc. (Symbol: DIOD) saw options trading volume of 1,624 contracts, representing approximately 162,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of DIOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,900 underlying shares of DIOD. Below is a chart showing DIOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 12,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,900 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

