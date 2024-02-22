Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LULU, IBP, LIND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 12,857 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP) saw options trading volume of 2,137 contracts, representing approximately 213,700 underlying shares or approximately 88.3% of IBP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 242,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares of IBP. Below is a chart showing IBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (Symbol: LIND) saw options trading volume of 2,073 contracts, representing approximately 207,300 underlying shares or approximately 85.3% of LIND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 243,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of LIND. Below is a chart showing LIND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

