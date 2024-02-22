Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LULU, IBP, LIND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 12,857 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP) saw options trading volume of 2,137 contracts, representing approximately 213,700 underlying shares or approximately 88.3% of IBP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 242,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares of IBP. Below is a chart showing IBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (Symbol: LIND) saw options trading volume of 2,073 contracts, representing approximately 207,300 underlying shares or approximately 85.3% of LIND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 243,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of LIND. Below is a chart showing LIND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LULU options, IBP options, or LIND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SNT Insider Buying
DOW Next Dividend Date
SVMK market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.