Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LMND, PRGO, ASAN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 5,188 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 518,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.4% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,200 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) saw options trading volume of 5,508 contracts, representing approximately 550,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,400 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) saw options trading volume of 6,988 contracts, representing approximately 698,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 2,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LMND options, PRGO options, or ASAN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Financial Dividend Stock List
PICO Videos
Institutional Holders of CSLR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.