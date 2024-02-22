Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LMND, PRGO, ASAN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 5,188 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 518,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.4% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,200 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) saw options trading volume of 5,508 contracts, representing approximately 550,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,400 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) saw options trading volume of 6,988 contracts, representing approximately 698,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 2,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

