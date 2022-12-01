Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KR, EFX, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total volume of 39,193 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.2% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 2,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,400 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:
Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) saw options trading volume of 8,950 contracts, representing approximately 895,000 underlying shares or approximately 75.4% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 8,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,200 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 11,510 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,700 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KR options, EFX options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Ken Fisher Stock Picks
GLF Price Target
Institutional Holders of QUAD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.