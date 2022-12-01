Markets
KR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KR, EFX, ISRG

December 01, 2022 — 01:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total volume of 39,193 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.2% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 2,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,400 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) saw options trading volume of 8,950 contracts, representing approximately 895,000 underlying shares or approximately 75.4% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 8,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,200 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 11,510 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,700 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KR options, EFX options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Ken Fisher Stock Picks
 GLF Price Target
 Institutional Holders of QUAD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KR
EFX
ISRG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.