JELD

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JELD, TMUS, EW

April 25, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JELD-WEN Holding Inc (Symbol: JELD), where a total of 2,953 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 295,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.8% of JELD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 581,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,600 underlying shares of JELD. Below is a chart showing JELD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 19,828 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,800 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) saw options trading volume of 15,205 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of EW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,800 underlying shares of EW. Below is a chart showing EW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JELD options, TMUS options, or EW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

