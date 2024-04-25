Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JELD, TMUS, EW

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 19,828 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,800 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) saw options trading volume of 15,205 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of EW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,800 underlying shares of EW. Below is a chart showing EW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
