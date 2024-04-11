Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JANX, WFC, AMD

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 117,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 15,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 480,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 48.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 68,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JANX options, WFC options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
