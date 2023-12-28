Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IRON, CPRI, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Disc Medicine Inc (Symbol: IRON), where a total volume of 2,528 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 252,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.3% of IRON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 326,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of IRON. Below is a chart showing IRON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 7,144 contracts, representing approximately 714,400 underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 929,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,400 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 203,618 contracts, representing approximately 20.4 million underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 18,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

