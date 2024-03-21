Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, FDX, AAPL

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 43,616 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 269.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $257.50 strike put option expiring March 22, 2024, with 1,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,200 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $257.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.5 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 148.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 212.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 69.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring March 22, 2024, with 122,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, FDX options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
