News & Insights

Markets
GS

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, FDX, AAPL

March 21, 2024 — 02:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 68,540 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 303.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 8,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 864,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 43,616 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 269.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $257.50 strike put option expiring March 22, 2024, with 1,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,200 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $257.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.5 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 148.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 212.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 69.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring March 22, 2024, with 122,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GS options, FDX options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ARK Investment Management Top Holdings
 Cincinnati Financial Average Annual Return
 Funds Holding PRIM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
FDX
AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.