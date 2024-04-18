Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GPC, SNPS, EYPT

Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) saw options trading volume of 4,635 contracts, representing approximately 463,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 969,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,600 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: EYPT) options are showing a volume of 2,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 271,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of EYPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 578,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,600 underlying shares of EYPT. Below is a chart showing EYPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
