Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GPC, SNPS, EYPT

April 18, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC), where a total volume of 4,101 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 410,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of GPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 854,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,300 underlying shares of GPC. Below is a chart showing GPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) saw options trading volume of 4,635 contracts, representing approximately 463,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 969,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,600 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: EYPT) options are showing a volume of 2,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 271,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of EYPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 578,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,600 underlying shares of EYPT. Below is a chart showing EYPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

