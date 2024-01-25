Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GOOG, DOCN, THC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 185,960 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 29,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 8,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 855,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.9% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,200 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) options are showing a volume of 7,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 764,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 843,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,500 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, DOCN options, or THC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Technology Stocks
MOM Videos
Capital One Financial DMA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.