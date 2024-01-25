Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GOOG, DOCN, THC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 185,960 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 29,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 8,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 855,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.9% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,200 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) options are showing a volume of 7,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 764,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 843,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,500 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, DOCN options, or THC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.