Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GME, UI, PLUG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 31,994 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 3,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,900 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) saw options trading volume of 717 contracts, representing approximately 71,700 underlying shares or approximately 78.5% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 91,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,300 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) options are showing a volume of 207,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.3% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 23,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

