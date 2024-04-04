Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GBX, IIIV, AGTI

i3 Verticals Inc (Symbol: IIIV) saw options trading volume of 3,021 contracts, representing approximately 302,100 underlying shares or approximately 141.1% of IIIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of IIIV. Below is a chart showing IIIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Agiliti Inc (Symbol: AGTI) options are showing a volume of 14,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115% of AGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 10,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AGTI. Below is a chart showing AGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GBX options, IIIV options, or AGTI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Historical Earnings
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SXTC
ETFs Holding BCOR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.