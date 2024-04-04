News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GBX, IIIV, AGTI

April 04, 2024 — 05:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX), where a total of 4,239 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 423,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 141.8% of GBX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 298,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,000 underlying shares of GBX. Below is a chart showing GBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

i3 Verticals Inc (Symbol: IIIV) saw options trading volume of 3,021 contracts, representing approximately 302,100 underlying shares or approximately 141.1% of IIIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of IIIV. Below is a chart showing IIIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Agiliti Inc (Symbol: AGTI) options are showing a volume of 14,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115% of AGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 10,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AGTI. Below is a chart showing AGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GBX options, IIIV options, or AGTI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

