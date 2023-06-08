Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EXPD, MET, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD), where a total volume of 7,308 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 730,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.3% of EXPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,000 underlying shares of EXPD. Below is a chart showing EXPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) options are showing a volume of 36,722 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 8,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 823,000 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 32,667 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 9,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 964,800 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EXPD options, MET options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
