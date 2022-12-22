Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, QCOM, W

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 25,124 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.4% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,700 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 64,359 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 85.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,400 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 36,296 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.1% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, QCOM options, or W options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
