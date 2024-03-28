Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CWCO, EYPT, FDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Consolidated Water Co Ltd (Symbol: CWCO), where a total of 831 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.2% of CWCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 131,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,400 underlying shares of CWCO. Below is a chart showing CWCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: EYPT) options are showing a volume of 6,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 629,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of EYPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 995,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of EYPT. Below is a chart showing EYPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 14,593 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 1,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CWCO options, EYPT options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.