Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CWCO, EYPT, FDX

March 28, 2024 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Consolidated Water Co Ltd (Symbol: CWCO), where a total of 831 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.2% of CWCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 131,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,400 underlying shares of CWCO. Below is a chart showing CWCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: EYPT) options are showing a volume of 6,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 629,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of EYPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 995,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of EYPT. Below is a chart showing EYPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 14,593 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 1,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CWCO options, EYPT options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
