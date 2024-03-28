Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CWCO, EYPT, FDX

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: EYPT) options are showing a volume of 6,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 629,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of EYPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 995,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of EYPT. Below is a chart showing EYPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 14,593 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 1,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
