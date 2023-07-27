Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CSTM, OHI, PEGA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total volume of 3,670 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 367,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.7% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 625,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) saw options trading volume of 9,822 contracts, representing approximately 982,200 underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of OHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,600 underlying shares of OHI. Below is a chart showing OHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA) options are showing a volume of 1,909 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 190,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of PEGA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 330,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of PEGA. Below is a chart showing PEGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
