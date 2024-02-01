Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CPRI, PARAA, ORA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total of 15,216 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 139.3% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,100 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Paramount Global - Class A (Symbol: PARAA) options are showing a volume of 1,050 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 105,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.8% of PARAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,900 underlying shares of PARAA. Below is a chart showing PARAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) saw options trading volume of 5,776 contracts, representing approximately 577,600 underlying shares or approximately 122.8% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,000 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

