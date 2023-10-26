Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COUR, LSXMK, CVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coursera Inc (Symbol: COUR), where a total of 7,890 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 789,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66% of COUR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 570,600 underlying shares of COUR. Below is a chart showing COUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: LSXMK) options are showing a volume of 7,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 780,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,800 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 56,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 2,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,800 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COUR options, LSXMK options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

