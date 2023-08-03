Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COMM, EVGO, CYH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), where a total volume of 24,468 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.4% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 9,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 948,800 underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
EVgo Inc (Symbol: EVGO) options are showing a volume of 24,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.4% of EVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 8,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 806,900 underlying shares of EVGO. Below is a chart showing EVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And Community Health Systems, Inc. (Symbol: CYH) saw options trading volume of 8,380 contracts, representing approximately 838,000 underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of CYH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,500 underlying shares of CYH. Below is a chart showing CYH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
