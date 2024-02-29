Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COIN, SMCI, MDB

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 206,381 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.1% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 15,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 14,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $445 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COIN options, SMCI options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
