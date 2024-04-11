Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COIN, LMND, INFA

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 11,640 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.6% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,600 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Informatica Inc (Symbol: INFA) options are showing a volume of 14,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.4% of INFA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,500 underlying shares of INFA. Below is a chart showing INFA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COIN options, LMND options, or INFA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
