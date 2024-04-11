News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COIN, LMND, INFA

April 11, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 131,216 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.7% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 7,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 790,700 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 11,640 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.6% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,600 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Informatica Inc (Symbol: INFA) options are showing a volume of 14,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.4% of INFA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,500 underlying shares of INFA. Below is a chart showing INFA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

