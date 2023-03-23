Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CNK, CI, ADSK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK), where a total volume of 13,680 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 8,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,900 underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 7,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 737,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,800 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 7,464 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 746,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,100 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CNK options, CI options, or ADSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.