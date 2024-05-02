Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CMRE, REGN, WDAY

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 3,147 contracts, representing approximately 314,700 underlying shares or approximately 66% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $830 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $830 strike highlighted in orange:
And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 10,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,100 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMRE options, REGN options, or WDAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
