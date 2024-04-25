Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHTR, ENVX, CAR

Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 36,070 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 92.8% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 13,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 7,115 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 711,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.5% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 795,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,500 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:
