News & Insights

Markets
CHTR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHTR, ENVX, CAR

April 25, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 11,534 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.9% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 2,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 36,070 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 92.8% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 13,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 7,115 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 711,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.5% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 795,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,500 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CHTR options, ENVX options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of OM
 CLAC Videos
 CJBK Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHTR
ENVX
CAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.