Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHTR, ENVX, CAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 11,534 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.9% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024 , with 2,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 36,070 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 92.8% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 13,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 7,115 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 711,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.5% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 795,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,500 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

