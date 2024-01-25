Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BMRN, CLB, PARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN), where a total volume of 5,027 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 502,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,800 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Core Laboratories Inc (Symbol: CLB) options are showing a volume of 2,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 238,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of CLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 529,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,000 underlying shares of CLB. Below is a chart showing CLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 59,452 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 5,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,200 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

