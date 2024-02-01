Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BMEA, WMS, MET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biomea Fusion Inc (Symbol: BMEA), where a total volume of 3,736 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 373,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of BMEA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 790,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of BMEA. Below is a chart showing BMEA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) options are showing a volume of 1,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 180,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of WMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,900 underlying shares of WMS. Below is a chart showing WMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) saw options trading volume of 17,529 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike put option expiring February 09, 2024, with 2,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,300 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

