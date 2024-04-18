News & Insights

Markets
BFH

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BFH, SBUX, AGX

April 18, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH), where a total of 3,791 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 379,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of BFH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 687,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,700 underlying shares of BFH. Below is a chart showing BFH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 37,289 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 8,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 891,300 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX) saw options trading volume of 542 contracts, representing approximately 54,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 105,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,500 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BFH options, SBUX options, or AGX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CMTL shares outstanding history
 YCBD Options Chain
 Institutional Holders of PLRG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BFH
SBUX
AGX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.