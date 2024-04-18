Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BFH, SBUX, AGX

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 37,289 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 8,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 891,300 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:
And Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX) saw options trading volume of 542 contracts, representing approximately 54,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 105,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,500 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
