Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, HOG, IMAX

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) options are showing a volume of 24,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.4% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 2,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,800 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
And IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) options are showing a volume of 11,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.5% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 842,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 10,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
