Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, HOG, IMAX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 45,658 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 190.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1350 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024 , with 5,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 587,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1350 strike highlighted in orange:

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) options are showing a volume of 24,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.4% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 2,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,800 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) options are showing a volume of 11,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.5% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 842,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 10,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

